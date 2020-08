LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another North Las Vegas casino will remain closed longer. Owners of the Silver Nugget with ask the North Las Vegas City Council to approve its extended closure through mid-July of 2021.

The Silver Nugget has been closed since mid-March when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all gaming properties to close to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Silver Nugget would join other North Las Vegas casinos — the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho — in what appear to be indefinite closures.