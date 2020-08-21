Silver Nugget reopens on Las Vegas Boulevard North

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Silver Nugget has reopened on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

“The Silver Nugget Casino reopened on Friday, Aug. 7, and is now open daily from 8 a.m. until midnight,” said a statement released Thursday.

The casino at 2140 N. Las Vegas Blvd. had closed with other properties when Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued orders on March 17 to close as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Las Vegas valley.

“The Silver Nugget family is thankful for the support of the entire Las Vegas valley as we continue to provide a clean, safe and winning atmosphere for guests and team members alike,” the statement said.

The casino was built in 1964.