‘Silver and Black’ industrial project breaks ground near Raiders Practice Facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new industrial development in Henderson is branding itself “Silver and Black” as it breaks ground for two buildings near the Raiders Practice Facility.

Two 75,000 square foot buildings are Brass Cap Development’s project at the corner of Dale Avenue and Chaparral Road.

The project is near two other Brass Cap projects — Bromigo and Executive Crossing.

“We continue to see great success with our projects in West Henderson and so do the buyers and tenants we sale and lease to,” said Tim Castello, CCIM, partner at Brass Cap Development. “The West Henderson Submarket continues to grow at a rapid pace and offers quick and easy interstate access to California, Arizona and more.”

LM Construction Co, a Las Vegas-based construction company, is the design-build general contractor.

