LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City has issued a silver alert for a missing woman who told her family that she was driving to Oregon days before the alert was issued.

Christina Donner, also known as Christina Wegner, last spoke with her family four days ago, on June 4, 2023. She told them she was driving from Boulder City to an unknown friend’s house in McMinnville, Oregon.

They have not heard from her since.

Christina Donner. Source: City of Boulder City Twitter

Christina Donner’s car. Source: City of Boulder City Twitter

Christina Donner. Source: City of Boulder City Twitter

Donner may be driving a blue 2017 Ford Escape with Nevada license plate 743C82.

Donner is 71 years old and has been diagnosed with Dementia, according to her family. She is described as being 5-foot-six inches tall, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Donner or her vehicle, please contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224, extension 1, or at one of these emails: Bwibrew@bcnv.org and Mdubois@bcnv.org.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively-impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at risk.