LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Signs of HOPE, formerly known as The Rape Crisis Center, announced its plans for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April on Thursday.

The theme for the month’s events, the organization said, is “Celebrating Empowerment.”

The organization will kick off the month with a community resource fair on April 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 801 S Rancho Dr. Suite C-3. The fair is free to attend and will include sign-up opportunities for counseling and support groups, arts and crafts, health and wellness screenings, and food and entertainment.

The resource fair is meant to provide an opportunity to learn more about Signs of HOPE’s services and volunteer opportunities. According to executive director Daniele Staple, the organization has experienced an increase in demand for volunteers, including counseling services, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization will close out Sexual Assault Awareness Month with its signature fundraiser “Denim and Drag 2022, A Celebration of Empowerment,” held annually on Denim Day, during which everyone is encouraged to wear denim to show support for survivors.

The event will feature a runway show starring Signs of HOPE clients, and Las Vegas drag entertainers will serve as party hosts throughout the evening.

The fundraiser will be held on April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MEET in downtown Las Vegas at 233 S 4th St. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit this link.

The organization will also be encouraging Southern Nevadans to do something to empower themselves and sexual assault survivors in April. Self-empowerment activities may include, according to the organization, making a pledge to complete 10 books during the month, to walk a certain number of miles, or to do a certain number of community service hours. Signs of HOPE suggests those taking personal challenges announce it on social media and ask for pledges that can support any organization that helps empower survivors.

The Signs of HOPE 24-hour hotline number is 702-366-1640, and SMS text is available daily at 725-900-2640.

The hotline for the Rape Crisis Center is 702-366-1640 or 1-888-366-1040, and the National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).