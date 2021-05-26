Signs of growth: Empty lots turning into developments across North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Look around the valley and there is hardly an empty lot to be found. Construction is booming, especially in North Las Vegas.

An empty lot near Carey and Martin Luther King Boulevard will soon hold retail spaces and restaurants.

Homeowners in the area of Carey and Revere will soon only have to walk down the street to enjoy the new restaurants and businesses coming into this development.

So far, a nail salon and soul food restaurant have signed a lease.

Agora Realty is overseeing the project and says a breakfast cafe and cell phone company are also interested.

Pat Meints lives right behind the development, in a new subdivision.

“Really happy to hear they’re building something there, it will kind of cut down on the noise and street traffic and stuff,” Meints said. “I’m very happy since it’s right behind me. It will be really nice to have a place to get my nails and grab a bite to eat, and improvement to the area here.”

Renderings show spaces for parking and three large outdoor patios.

Some of the spaces will be restaurant-ready, meaning the tenant will only need their equipment and tables to open.

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown says they are working hard to develop these mature areas of North Las Vegas.

“Even in the midst of the pandemic we’ve issued more permits probably than any entity in the state of Nevada,” said Councilwoman Goynes-Brown. “There are basically no services that are where you don’t have to get in your own car and drive more than two or three miles away just for basic things. So, places to eat or service-type businesses are very much needed.”

Agora Realty expects construction to be done by this December, or next January.

Councilwoman Goynes-Brown says these new developments are helping strengthen the North Las Vegas economy.

Others are planned near Carey and Losee, as well as Carey and Martin Luther King Boulevard.