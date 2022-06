ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (KLAS) — A significant rockslide has led to the closure of Zion Mt Carmel Highway below the tunnel in Zion National Park Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. SR-9 remained closed from Canyon Junction to East Entrance.

Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway (marked with a red line) is closed from Canyon Junction to the East Entrance Station. (NPS)

This is a developing situation Wednesday afternoon. Zion National Park appears to be updating its Twitter feed with information.