LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Drivers may want to avoid Las Vegas Boulevard as there will be significant lane closures on Thursday.

On Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, there will be significant lane closures along the block to accommodate private property owners who are using a crane to install equipment for a new business.

The lane closures will last from 2 a.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday.

Around the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Park Avenue and the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to all traffic. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be shifted to the west side of the road.

There will also be one lane open for northbound traffic, and three lanes open for southbound traffic in the area between Park and Aria Drive.

Drivers should expect lane reductions, closures, and shifts when approaching the area.