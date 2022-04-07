LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’ve probably seen those people spinning signs on street corners to get your attention for one business or another. For some of them, it’s not a part-time gig. Some of the best spinners in the world are in Las Vegas to show off their skills.

It’s time for the annual World Sign Spinning Championship and it’s taking place on Fremont Street.

The event is hosted by AArrow Sign Spinners and has been taking place since 2007.

The spinners are judged in three different categories: technical ability, execution, and style. During the event, they will perform signature tricks. The winner takes home a $5,000 prize.