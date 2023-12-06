LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark has been transformed into a winter wonderland with ice skating, a light maze, a holiday village, and a kids’ zone. Enchant Christmas offers a holiday experience that runs through Dec. 31.

At the center of the experience is a large 100-foot-tall Christmas tree and a long ice skating trail. Jenna Enrico, Enchant’s director of corporate strategy, said there is something for everyone. Kids can help Santa find his magic timepiece and put it back together again to save Christmas. There are also themed nights such as Ugly Holiday Sweater Night and Paws n’ Claus.

Tickets start around $30 and can be purchased at this link.