LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classes were canceled Tuesday morning at four Las Vegas valley schools due to a high number of teacher absences.
This comes one day after the Clark County School District said it would file for a restraining order to stop what it calls a “continuance of a strike by licensed educators represented by the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).
According to Clark County School District, “Due to a high number of unexpected teacher absences, the following schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
- Southwest Career and Technical Academy
- Sig Rogich Middle School
- Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School
- Neil C. Twitchell Elementary School
According to a letter sent to families of Rogich students from the school principal, “Please do not send your children to campus today … There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.”
CCEA, the union that represents teachers, is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the school district for more pay for teachers.
The district filed the motion because of the escalating rolling sickout calls that started Sept. 1 and have resulted in schools having to cancel classes.