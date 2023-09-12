LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classes were canceled Tuesday morning at four Las Vegas valley schools due to a high number of teacher absences.

This comes one day after the Clark County School District said it would file for a restraining order to stop what it calls a “continuance of a strike by licensed educators represented by the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).

According to Clark County School District, “Due to a high number of unexpected teacher absences, the following schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Southwest Career and Technical Academy

Sig Rogich Middle School

Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School

Neil C. Twitchell Elementary School

According to a letter sent to families of Rogich students from the school principal, “Please do not send your children to campus today … There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.”

CCEA, the union that represents teachers, is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the school district for more pay for teachers.

The district filed the motion because of the escalating rolling sickout calls that started Sept. 1 and have resulted in schools having to cancel classes.