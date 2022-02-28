CCSD hasn't said if policy is districtwide or just at Sierra Vista

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Want to go to the dance? You’d better be in class.

That’s the message from school administrators to students as Sierra Vista High School tries to get students to take attendance seriously.

We have reached out to the Clark County School District (CCSD) to ask whether this policy is for all high schools in the district, or just Sierra Vista.

A message addressed to parents at Sierra Vista in the southwest valley indicated that starting on March 1, “unexcused absences may affect your ability to attend events. If you have three or more unexcused absences beginning tomorrow, you will not be allowed to attend future dances or other large school events. Being unexcused for a single period counts as 1 unexcused absence. If you are 30 or more minutes late to a period, you are marked absent,” according to the statement.

The Sierra Vista message indicated the policy could affect a student’s eligibility to attend the Spring Fest dance on March 12, prom on May 14, and the senior trip.

Sierra Vista officials referred all questions to the CCSD communications office.

“As a reminder of our other qualifications, if you have two or more N’s or U’s from quarter 3, have any suspensions, or have been assigned the FAIR Academy during the 2nd semester, you will not be allowed to attend dances or other school events. We will assess RPCs, as well, based on the severity of the incident,” according to the statement.