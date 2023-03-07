LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Can you put a price tag on a genuine piece of Las Vegas history? Someone will when the home formerly owned by the famous illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy. The home, known locally as the ‘Jungle Palace’ was listed for sale this week with an asking price of $3 million.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners for decades in Las Vegas with their Siegfried & Roy magic show. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantecore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They produced a show — “Father of the Pride” — and retired in 2010. Horn died of COVID on May 8, 2020. Fishbacher died Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

Siegfried & Roy’s Jungle Palace home in Las Vegas for sale, listed at $3 million. (Photo: Ron Miller – Zipp3D)

Built in 1954, the home is located on Vegas Drive near N. Decatur across the street from the Las Vegas Golf Club.

The home is listed as a “legendary property” on a .42-acre lot. The sale includes four parcels with four homes, plus a casita and cabana.

The homes have three pools, which include one used by the big cats once housed there.

In the listing, the main house is shown as 8,750 square feet with two beds and four baths, an indoor jacuzzi and a pool. There are two detached studios each with bathrooms. One of them is 1,588 square feet and the other is 1,875 square feet. The guest house is listed as 1,959 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In the photographs of the property, taken by Ron Miller with Zipp3D, there are many pieces of furniture, art, and other items that have already been removed from the estate and are not included in the sale.

However, a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures will remain in place.