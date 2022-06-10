LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An auction of personal possessions from the estate of Siegfried & Roy raised more than $1.4 million for the legendary performers’ foundation.

A listing of the sales prices for items in the Bonhams auction, which was in Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday, shows many of the tiger-themed items sold for more than twice the expected price.

The only sales price not posted is for the 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond necklace by Cartier, which was expected to go for $60,000 to $100,000.

See some of the items and how much they sold for below:

Daum pate de verre amber glass tiger. Expected bid: $800-$1,200. SOLD: $2,422.50, including premium.

Two tall amethyst geodes. Expected bid: $6,000-$8,000. SOLD: $22,950 including premium.

Japanese Meiji bronze figure of a tiger. Expected bid: $800-$1,200. SOLD: $637.50, including premium.

Carter the Great magic show advertising poster. Expected bid: $500-$700. SOLD: $1,147.50 including premium.

An 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond necklace by Cartier. Expected bid: $60,000-$100,000. Price not listed.

Frosted rock crystal tiger’s head with coral tongue and diamond eye. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000. SOLD: $7,012.50, including premium.

Large custom Siegfried & Roy carved wood chair. Expected bid: $800-$1,200. SOLD: $4,080 including premium.

Diamond cross pendant. Expected bid: $2,500-$3,500. SOLD: $3,825 including premium.

Elephant de L’Espace. Salvador Dalí (Spanish, 1904-1989) Inscribed Dalí (on the side of the saddle) and stamped with foundry mark and numbered96/350/ventiri arte (on the top center of the saddle). SOLD: $15,300, including premium.

Emerald and diamond ring. Expected bid: $10,000-$20,000. SOLD: $4,845 including premium.

Group of five Thai giltwood and embellished musicians. Expected bid: $600-$800. SOLD: $408 including premium.

A pair of Thai carved giltwood panels. Expected bid: $600-$800. SOLD: $1,020 including premium.

A glass orb with a floating monogram. Expected bid: $800-$1,200. SOLD: $17,850 including premium.

Two carved black and white jasper figures of tigers. Expected bid: $400-$600. SOLD: $892.50 including premium.

Mexican gilt metal and jeweled Madonna. Expected bid: $1,200-$1,800. SOLD: $2,550 including premium.

Georgian-style faux leopard upholstered chair. Expected bid: $800-$1,200. SOLD: $2,295, including premium.

An Eschenbach for Tiffany & Co. porcelain tea and coffee service. Expected bid: $200-$300. SOLD: $701.25 including premium.

Gold and diamond lion ring. Expected bid: $1,200-$1,500. SOLD: $5,737.50 including premium.

Pair of Chang and Fak-Hong Magic show advertising posters. Expected bid: $500-$700. SOLD: $956.25 including premium.

Malachite box with giltwood tiger finial. Expected bid: $500-$700. SOLD: $956.25 including premium.

French military themed gilt bronze and metal mantel clock. Expected bid: $1,000-$1,500. SOLD: $2,040 including premium.

Victorian English carved oak clock. Expected bid: $10,000-$15,000. SOLD: $8,925 including premium.

Platinum, emerald and diamond ring. Expected bid: $6,000-$8,000. SOLD: $4,717.50 including premium.

A Gold Rolls Royce Ring, Rolls Royce. Expected bids: $600-$800. SOLD: $1,657.50 including premium (paired with another ring).

“SARMOTI” costume ring. Expected bid: $500-$700. SOLD: $2,805 including premium (paired with another ring).

Electric blue satin stage costumes worn on stage by Siegfried & Roy, circa 1980s. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000. SOLD: $11,475 including premium.

“Enchanted Moment” by Mario F. Fernandez, acrylic on board. Expected bid: $2,000-$3,000. SOLD: $1,912.50 including premium.

Gold, onyx, diamond and enamel pendant. Expected bid: $4,000-$6,000. SOLD: $5,355 including premium.

Metal turtle-form clock, “Almost certainly designed by Émile-Auguste Reiber for L’Escalierde Cristal, Paris, circa 18770-80.” Expected bid: $10,000-$15,000. SOLD: $21,675, including premium.

Custom stainless steel, gold and diamond Breitling wristwatch. Expected bid: $20,000-$30,000. SOLD: $19,125 including premium.

A yellow diamond and diamond ring. Expected bid: $40,000-$60,000. SOLD: $35,655 including premium.

One item shown above, a glass orb with the initials “S&R” — “a floating monogram” — sold for $17,850, about 17 times the expected bid. Other items,

A photo of each item sold and the price is on the Bonhams website.

Many of the distinctive items that were auctioned were unique figurines of tigers, lions, leopards and other big cats. Furnishings and show costumes also fetched high prices. Some jewelry items sold for prices closer the what Bonhams expected. The items sold for a total of $1,446,327. More than 1,000 bidders registered for the auction.

Siegfried & Roy established the SARMOTI Foundation in 1990 to protect endangered and threatened species.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners for decades in Las Vegas with their Sigfried & Roy magic show. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantacore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They produced a show — “Father of the Pride” — and retired in 2010. Horn died of COVID on May 8, 2020. Fishbacher died Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.