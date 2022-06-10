LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An auction of personal possessions from the estate of Siegfried & Roy raised more than $1.4 million for the legendary performers’ foundation.
A listing of the sales prices for items in the Bonhams auction, which was in Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday, shows many of the tiger-themed items sold for more than twice the expected price.
The only sales price not posted is for the 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond necklace by Cartier, which was expected to go for $60,000 to $100,000.
See some of the items and how much they sold for below:
One item shown above, a glass orb with the initials “S&R” — “a floating monogram” — sold for $17,850, about 17 times the expected bid. Other items,
A photo of each item sold and the price is on the Bonhams website.
Many of the distinctive items that were auctioned were unique figurines of tigers, lions, leopards and other big cats. Furnishings and show costumes also fetched high prices. Some jewelry items sold for prices closer the what Bonhams expected. The items sold for a total of $1,446,327. More than 1,000 bidders registered for the auction.
Siegfried & Roy established the SARMOTI Foundation in 1990 to protect endangered and threatened species.
Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners for decades in Las Vegas with their Sigfried & Roy magic show. An onstage attack by a tiger named Mantacore during a show at The Mirage on Oct. 3, 2003, severed Horn’s spine and ended his performing career. They produced a show — “Father of the Pride” — and retired in 2010. Horn died of COVID on May 8, 2020. Fishbacher died Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.