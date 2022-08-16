LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents at a Las Vegas school are upset with pick-ups and drop-offs due to construction happening during school hours.

Sidewalk repairs are underway at Cram Middle School on Deer Springs Way and Clayton in North Las Vegas.

8 News Now’s Jeremy J. Ford spoke to frustrated families wondering why this started now.

One of the construction areas where the sidewalks are being repaired is in front of the school. Orange cones were seen in the middle of the street which has been causing a problem for parents when it’s time to pick up their children.

Evlyn Galcia arrived at the school more than an hour early to pick up her sixth grader.

She told 8 News Now there needs to be a better solution to the parking problems.

“This is horrible, we have no place to park and they don’t do anything,” Galica said.

Gary Bugash is the Cram Middle School principal and said the administration is working to make the situation safer.

“We do have close to a thousand students that walk or bike to school. Because of that, that corner at dismissal becomes very crowded and it becomes a safety issue with just a four-way stop sign there,” Bugash added.

He’s also asking for parents to be patient while the work gets completed.

“This construction is going to widen our sidewalks. It’s going to put a center median in which we all know is not legal to make that u-turn in a school,” he said.

Some parents who spoke to 8 News Now have struggled to find legal places to park amid the construction and in turn, have been issued parking tickets while waiting to pick up their children.

“They gave me two tickets in the front, one for the park in the front and one for getting through to the school. The cops tell me to move, I move. I can’t do anything but wait for my daughter to get out of school,” Hector Sandoval a parent at the school told 8 News Now.

Bugash suggests parents pick up their children farther away from the school to avoid heavy traffic and tickets.

8 News Now asked why this wasn’t done over the summer and Bugash said it was just a matter of timing, as he has been waiting for this project to get underway for seven years.

The sidewalk is expected to be completed by October.