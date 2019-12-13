Sidewalk cleaning bill sparks controversy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ new controversial homeless ordinance is in full swing.

There are even new signs along several downtown streets. They remind the homeless not to sit, lay, camp or lodge on the sidewalk. Even more signs are on the way; 300 are expected in the next few weeks.

There is yet another proposed bill that Mayor Caroyln Goodman is expected to introduce to the city council. It has to do with the cleaning of public sidewalks. But critics say it’s just another attempt to criminalize homelessness.

Homeless people in Las Vegas say they’re under attack, again. A proposed bill allows the city’s department of operations and maintenance to choose when certain sidewalks will be cleaned. During those hours “no person shall sit, sleep, camp or otherwise obstruct the cleaning of the designated public sidewalks.”

“It almost feels like hopelessness,” said Christian Dickins, who is homeless. “I just believe that’s another way of moving the homeless out, somewhere further out, where they can’t be seen.”

Just last month, the city council passed the controversial homeless ordinance, which bans homeless people from sleeping on public sidewalks downtown or in residential areas. Advocates are disappointed, saying the city should focus on addressing the causes of homelessness, instead.

“That’s a much better solution that simply trying to bullpen them or move them along or kick the can, by simply hoping that if we move them, they’re going to go away,” said Deacon Tom Roberts — President & CEO of the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

Mayor Carolyn Goodman sponsors the bill and hopes it encourages the homeless to ask for assistance. She says action needs to be taken now and is standing firm against her critics.

“It is a very huge undertaking,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “We are finally doing something. We’ve heard nothing but complaints for 20 years. Enough complaining. Get on board with us, that’s doing something.”

But the homeless see a different outcome.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of chaos,” Dickins told 8 News Now.