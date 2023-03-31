LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now viewers voted for their favorite burger restaurants and the Burger Bracket has been narrowed down to four finalists. One of them is Sickies Garage which offers 50 burgers and 50 brews.

General Manager Chad Duffield said, “there’s a different burger for every day of the week.”

The burgers have all kinds of elaborate toppings to meet different tastes; some even have a glazed donut bun. Sickies also offers boozy milkshakes with cereal or candy added.

Sickies Garage opened during the COVID-19 Pandemic and has gained a following. It’s located in Town Square Park at 6629 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Sickies Garage is going up against Fuku Burger in this round. You have until Sunday midnight to cast your vote.