Sick dog becomes honorary K-9 in Washington

PASCO, Wash. (KLAS) — A rescue dog in Washington state has had a rough life. Eddie, a stray dog who was dumped and who now has an inoperable tumor that has left him blind in one eye, is getting some much needed love and attention.

His foster mother, Kristi Kesler, is trying to make sure the time Eddie has left is full of love and activity.

Once Kesler found out that Eddie has only six months to a year to live, she decided to compose a bucket list for him.

Instead of dwelling on Eddie’s prognosis, Kesler and Officer Julie Lee took advantage of the time he does have and swore him in as an honorary Pasco K-9.

Officer Lee said Eddie’s first official call was to pick up property. He also stuffed his face with puppicinos and visited the 911 center.

Community members have also offered to check some items off his list, including pictures with Santa and a pool full of stuffed animals.

“Don’t send them to a death sentence in the middle of nowhere. They deserve a chance at a happy life. If you can’t provide it anymore, let somebody else try to do that for them,” Kesler said.

Even though his time to cross the ‘rainbow bridge’ is coming sooner than what everyone wanted, saying goodbye is still hard.

Kesler and Lee will keep showering Eddie with belly rubs, cuddles and the unconditional love he deserves.

Other additional activities Eddie’s foster mom has planned include riding in a sidecar and sitting in a kissing booth.