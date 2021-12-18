Siblings separated in foster care reunite for holiday celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many the holidays mean time with family, however many siblings in Clark County aren’t so lucky. They are broken up into different foster homes, but St. Jude’s Ranch for Children helped bring them together for an early Christmas celebration on Saturday.

Since the siblings only get to see each other a couple of times a year, they do their best to make sure every precious moment they have together counted.

Joshua Hutron was at the event to reunite with four of his siblings. He is 18 now, but growing up he was forced to raise them for a while.

“My mom was always kind of just putting the kids on the next oldest sibling,” Hutron said.

A few years ago, child protective services got involved.

“The youngest two went to a foster home, my younger brother and I went to a group home,” Hutron said.

Holidays are tough when separated, which is why the “Gift of Giving” hosted by St. Jude’s Rach for Children is so important.

Hutron’s siblings and 75 other children were able to fill the Adventuredome at Circus Circus and focus on family time filled with rides and presents.

“I don’t get to see them as often because I work and have school, so events like this are good because I get to see them. I take that little chance I get to see them,” Hutron said.

The CEO of St. Judge Ranch for Children, Christina Vella, tells 8 News now, these kids already go through so much, and the holidays come with a lot of stress. She is thankful for the generous donations from the community to make this event special.