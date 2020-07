LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For siblings separated in foster care, this hasn’t been an easy few months.

Not only have they been physically living in separate foster care homes, but also the pandemic has prevented them from being together for visits.

We're proud to welcome @StJudesRanch to the LVMGP for a wonderful Community of Hope Siblings Preservation. St. Jude's Ranch for Children has been providing a safe, nurturing home for thousands of abused children for more than 52 years in our community. ❤#vegasstrong #nonprofit pic.twitter.com/cFvghwvsKK — LV Mini Grand Prix (@LVMiniGranPrix) July 1, 2020

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Sibling Preservation Program changed that on Wednesday. They teamed up with the Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix to reunite 40 brothers and sisters for go kart racing, rides, arcade games, and arts and crafts.