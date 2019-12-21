Siblings separated in foster care celebrate the holidays together

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, brothers and sisters separated in foster care were able to spend some time together and celebrate the holidays on Saturday.

The Adventuredome inside Circus Circus hosted St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s annual “Gift of Giving” for siblings separated in foster care. For some, the event will be the only time they will see each other for the holidays.

Courtesy: Paige Candee

About 75 children were able to enjoy The Adventuredome’s rides, holiday arts and crafts, family photos, holiday meal, and the chance to “shop” and wrap presents for a sibling gift exchange.

Courtesy: Paige Candee

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children focuses its Sibling Preservation Program on providing opportunities for brothers and sisters separated in the foster care system to spend time together and build on their sibling bond.