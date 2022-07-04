LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Wednesday (July 6) St. Jude’s Children’s Ranch and Cowabunga Bay Cares will partner to bring together siblings who have been separated while in the foster care system.

Nearly 75 siblings will catch up on their lives as part of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Sibling Preservation Program and Cowabunga Bay Cares Program.

The sibling groups are comprised of children, teens, and young adults that have been separated in the community foster care system with few mandated chances to see each other throughout the year.

This event will take place at Cowabunga Bay Waterpark, located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson,