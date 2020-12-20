Siblings in foster care reunite in time for holidays through St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “St. Jude’s Ranch for Children” is bringing together siblings that have been placed in different foster homes through its annual “Gift of Giving”.

After months of separation due to the pandemic, families from different foster homes were able to come together Saturday. For some, this may be the only time they’ll see each other during the holidays.

Dozens of foster kids were able to do some Christmas shopping and took turns picking out a few special presents for their siblings. The gift exchange was put on through the sibling preservation program at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, which helps siblings in foster care spend time together and bond.

Christina Vela is the CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and helped organize the gift exchange.

“Family is so important, and the holidays can be a really tough time for people, but bringing them together in whatever creative way we that we can do is so incredibly important,” Vela said.

Vela says the pandemic has made it difficult for some siblings to see each other, and although they’ve done virtual visits, it is important for them to make in-person memories.

“When they don’t get that opportunity to have those sibling visits, it’s been really tough for them,” Vela said.

After picking out presents, each sibling got some help wrapping their gifts ahead of the big reveal.

“For brothers and sisters, you know, they’re children, right, they’re children,” Vela said. “They deserve an opportunity to make those positive memories so we’re really grateful to do that.”