LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Jude’s Ranch for children brought brothers and sisters together at a Henderson waterpark this week.

The event brought together about 75 siblings who had been separated and are living in separate foster care homes.

St. Jude’s Ranch and Cowabunga Bay have held the event for six years.

Christina Vela is the CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for children and described the special memories many of the children create each year.

“We want them to have a good time despite some of the challenges of life. We want them to smile and come together with their brothers and sisters and just again, create those amazing positive childhood memories that will last an entire lifetime,” Vela said.

They also hold special programs every month in an effort to bring siblings together.