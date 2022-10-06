LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2022 Shriners Children’s Open is in full swing. It’s a fixture on the PGA tour schedule and the tournament brings big names in golf to the TPC Summerlin to compete for a great cause.

Reigning FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Cam Davis, and Tom Kim will be at the event as well as Las Vegas players such as Taylor Montgomery. It is the 31st year that TPC Summerlin is hosting the event.

Whoever wins will be the 40th champion in the tournament’s history.

Shriners Hospitals provide care to children with burn injuries, neuromusculoskeletal conditions, and other health issues. The services are provided regardless of a family’s insurance status or ability to pay.