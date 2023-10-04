LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shriners Children’s Open announced that Lexi Thompson, Florida-based LPGA Tour player, received an unrestricted sponsor exemption into the upcoming Las Vegas tournament.

Known for her distance off the tee, Lexi Thompson began her professional career at the age of 15 and has acquired 11 victories on the LPGA Tour at 28 years old. She has represented the United States at six Solheim Cups and was part of Team USA when golf returned to the Olympics in 2016.

“I’m hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children’s Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is. I cannot wait to come to the city of Las Vegas and I’m grateful to Shriners Children’s for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids,” states Lexi Thompson.

Thompson will be the seventh woman ever to compete in a PGA Tour event. LPGA Tour player Babe Didrikson Zaharias became the first woman to receive a sponsor exemption at The Cascades Open in 1935. Thompson will be the first female to compete since Brittany Lincicome at the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament,” states Patrick Lindsey, Executive Director of Shriners Children’s Open. “Shriners Children’s mission is to help all children live their best life regardless of what medical challenges lay in front of them. We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers, just as our more than 1.5 million patients do every day.”

Thompson will participate in the tournament’s first round beginning on Thursday, Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin and will compete for the $8.4 million purse in a 132-player field.

Visit the Shriners Children’s Open website to learn more.