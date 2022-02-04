‘Shred away 2021,’ Ward 6 to host shredding event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas’ Ward 6 will be hosting a shredding event on Friday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at 9880 W Cheyenne Avenue on the west side of the parking lot.

Shredding documents is a fast and easy way to dispose of confidential or personal information to protect yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft. All documents brought to the event will be shredded on the site.

Here’s what you can bring to shred:

  • 2 legal size boxes of any office paper
  • File folders
    • No need to remove staples, paper clips, or rubber bands

Here’s what you can’t bring to shred:

  • Cardboard, plastic, metal, or three-ring binders
  • CD’s or DVD’s
  • Common trash
  • Hazardous materials

The event has a limit of two legal size boxes or two trash bags per car.

