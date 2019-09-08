Show me the money!: Thousands of dollars dropped at Lights match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Lights football club may have lost its match Saturday night, but the fans won the evening.

During the 2nd Annual Lights Cash Drop, Cash the Soccer Rocker and Elvis dropped $10,000 in cash on Cashman Field at halftime. Fans scrambled to scoop up as many of the $1 bills as they could, creating a chaotic scene.

No one was hurt during the rush, and the event was considered a huge success.

The Lights are currently ranked 14th out of 18 teams in the United Soccer League Championship western conference.