‘ShotSpotter’ technology expanded in an effort to fight gun crime in Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department together with the Clark County commissioners announced that they plan to expand the ‘ShotSpotter’ gunfire detection technology into several neighborhoods in the Las Vegas Valley.

The technology does not replace the need for people to call 9-1-1 to report possible crimes in progress, but has proven to be useful tool in enhancing police response to scenes, evidence collection and crime-fighting efforts to stop gun violence.

ShotSpotter is an acoustic detection technology that uses audio sensors to detect, locate and alert police agencies to the location of gunfire incidents in real time.

The program was first launched in 2017 in the Northeast valley and was expanded to include a second location in South-Central and Southeast area of the Valley.