UPDATE: Suspect in Laughlin casino robbery shot, killed by police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a robbery at a Laughlin casino is dead following a seven-hour standoff and officer-involved shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Gunfire was heard at the scene around 7:45 a.m. Shortly after, police reported there was an officer-involved shooting. No more details about the shooting were released.

The standoff with a robbery suspect in Laughlin has resulted in an officer involved shooting. @LVMPD_PIO is heading to Laughlin at this time. More details to follow.#LVMPDnews #OIS pic.twitter.com/wWIsXiWssi — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 19, 2019

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Aquarius Casino on S. Casino Drive. Metro Lt. Allen Larsen said a man got money from cash cage and then fired toward security guards as he made an escape. No one was hurt, but the suspect got into a vehicle, where he was confronted by police. That turned into a tense standoff with police.

The robbery happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. (KLAS-TV)

The Metro SWAT team surrounded the man’s vehicle in attempts to get him to surrender. The officer-involved shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. No details on the shooting have been released by police.