LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a shooting that occured at an apartment complex on Tropicana Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard and resulted in a large police response.

Metro Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:30 a.m. at the complex in the 5100 block of E. Tropicana.

According to police, no person was struck by the gunfire but several apartments were impacted.

No other details have been released by police.