SHOT Show announces digital platform for virtual 2021 show

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. The gun industry is gathering for its annual conference, in January 2020, amid a host of uncertainty: slumping gun sales, a public increasingly agitating for restrictions on access to firearms and a presidential campaign that threatens gun rights like perhaps no other time in modern American history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A month after announcing the cancellation of its 2021 Las Vegas show, the SHOT Show unveiled plans for a digital platform to help buyers find what they are looking for.

With 2019 attendance of 61,000 people, the SHOT Show is the seventh-largest show in Las Vegas.

Last year’s mid-January show went off as normal before COVID-19 restrictions came in March. An estimated 60,000 people attended.

This year’s Jan. 18-22 show will happen virtually, with organizers working to complete design and programming of “SHOT Show On Demand” to feature many of the products, industry experts, and exhibitors who were scheduled to be on display before the in-person event was canceled.

Features of the digital platform, which will assist in national media coverage of the event, include: