SHOT Show announces digital platform for virtual 2021 show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A month after announcing the cancellation of its 2021 Las Vegas show, the SHOT Show unveiled plans for a digital platform to help buyers find what they are looking for.
With 2019 attendance of 61,000 people, the SHOT Show is the seventh-largest show in Las Vegas.
Last year’s mid-January show went off as normal before COVID-19 restrictions came in March. An estimated 60,000 people attended.
This year’s Jan. 18-22 show will happen virtually, with organizers working to complete design and programming of “SHOT Show On Demand” to feature many of the products, industry experts, and exhibitors who were scheduled to be on display before the in-person event was canceled.
Features of the digital platform, which will assist in national media coverage of the event, include:
- Searchable Online Directory of more than 2,000 exhibitors and their products
- New Product Gallery
- Media availability with SHOT Show exhibitors during SHOT Week
- Virtual press conferences featuring manufacturer news
- SHOT Daily emails highlighting other publications throughout SHOT Week which feature the hottest new product announcements.
- SHOT Show has partnered with Outdoor Sportsman Group to provide “live” coverage on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel to make it even easier to hear some the latest industry news and catch product highlights.