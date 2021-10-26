Shortage of 80K truck drivers compounds supply chain issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A worldwide traffic jam of ships carrying goods is impacting consumers and businesses across America. While port backlogs are a big part of the problem, there is also a shortage of truck drivers.

Desert Eagle Transportation in Las Vegas says it’s been a challenge hiring drivers. They currently have around 50 trucks but some stay parked because there are not enough drivers.

It’s estimated as many as 80,000 truck drivers are needed nationwide.

A report from the American Trucking Association in 2019 said the industry has been dealing with a shortfall of drivers for 15 years and an aging truck driver population which means more drivers are retiring.

Currently, there is a lot of competition between trucking companies to get employees. The industry is trying to entice younger people to get interested in trucking as a career. The American Trucking Association says salaries are up 25% since 2019.

“It’s all supply and demand. The Christmas season is coming, so we’re going to expect some delays for sure. There’s not enough trucks and it’s a challenge with drivers and everything,” said owner Nenad Mitrovic, Desert Eagle Transportation.

His company covers 48 stations, but mostly serves the West Coast. Since the start of the pandemic, most trucking shipments have been food and consumer products.

Mitrovic is looking for drivers.

If you’re thinking of getting your own commercial driver’s license, the DMV says you will need to meet proof of identity, age, get a Commercial Learners Permit and go through national driver history checks. You can get more information at this link.