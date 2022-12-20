LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Short-term rental hosts and the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association (GLVSTRA) felt victorious Tuesday after the Eighth Judicial District Court granted them a preliminary injunction against the county in regard to its regulations on short-term rentals.

The county’s ordinance, which was passed in June, states that properties must allow county inspections without notice and hosts must enter a lottery system in order to obtain a short-term rental license.

Large gatherings of more than 10 people would not be allowed and reservations must have a minimum of a two-night stay. Rentals must also be 1,000 feet away from each other.

“I’m breathing a little ease here because I feel like we really needed to get that injunction,” short-term rental host, John Baker said. “It’s totally blown out of proportion with the county and it’s not fair. Why can’t I make money off my room?”

These regulations were not sitting well with hosts in Clark County as many felt it was keeping them from running a successful business and making a decent income.

“There’s people that are trying to make ends meet and put their kids through college. People who have elderly parents who are now sick and need to be put into assisted living. Short-term rentals are a great way to make that income necessary,” short-term rental host, Louis Koorndyk said.

Jackie Flores with GLVSTRA said that the district court’s decision to go back and review these regulations makes her hopeful for the future of short-term rental hosts in Clark County.

“It feels really good that finally, we have the judge agreeing with us and now the judge is ordering the county and us to work together to fix the issues with the ordinance,” Flores said.

The county still does not have an exact date as to when licenses will be given out as the deadline to apply ends in March. However, applying does not necessarily mean a host will qualify, and even if they do qualify, there is still a chance the host may not get a license.