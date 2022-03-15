LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Short-term rental properties could soon become legal across Clark County.

On Wednesday, the item was discussed after large community feedback helped County Commissioners get a broader scope of the challenges facing residents.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson tells 8 News Now the approval of an ordinance is about protecting unincorporated neighborhoods.

“We need to do this in a way that provides an opportunity that the legislature allows for this property while preserving our ability to support neighborhoods to continue to have their quality of life,” said Gibson.

Assembly Bill 363 requires Clark County to make a decision by this summer. On Tuesday, county commissioners were presented with a report detailing possible hurdles.

“What we’ve seen more of is the loud noise. We’ve had crimes committed in those homes. I’m talking about people being beaten up or shot,” he added.

According to the report, there are about 10,000 illegal short-term rentals currently active around the county. It’s the lifeblood to many families, Gibson says, and also a growing business.

“I don’t think there would be much opposition if we had more experience with this like party homes and disruptive activities where the people rented for a night or a weekend,” Gibson added.

Short-term rentals were banned years ago but last year state lawmakers approved a law that forced the county to regulate them. Now the clock is ticking on how to enforce this growing demand.

According to Commissioner Gibson, the next step in the process is to complete a series of meetings to gather more information before a final vote is cast.



This includes logistics, lottery structure, and ultimately the need for these short-term rentals in the neighborhood.