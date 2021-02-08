Shopping tips for the month of February

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This month, shoppers can find savings across a few different categories, making it a great time to commit to some smart and timely purchases. Here are a few of the top sales this month.

Discounts on big ticket electronics are not strictly reserved for Black Friday. February is actually the second-cheapest time of year to buy a new television.

ELECTRONIC SALES

“Right around the Super Bowl is the second-best time of year, to pick up a brand-new television, best buy offering great deals, on brand new and slightly outdated televisions,” Shopping & Trends expert Sara Skirboll.

Skirboll says new models will be released next month, so retailers will be looking to make room for new inventory.

TAX DEALS

Even though tax day isn’t until mid-april, now is the time to find deals on tax software that can help you prepare your finances, and even tackle your taxes yourself.

Consumers can find an exclusive 35% off at H&R Block from RetailMeNot.

DINING AT HOME

All this month, you can take advantage of special promotions for dining at home. Right now “at-home diners” can get an exclusive $25 off coupon with code “Rmn5off ” for new users, from Postmates as well, plus 10% cashback.

LOVE OFFERINGS

And the month of love brings savings to encourage singles to put themselves out there.

Find deals like 25% off your subscription from match.Com and 15% off for new members at eHarmony with code heart15.

If you plan to order flowers for Valentine’s Day, 1-800-flowers have 25% off on an exclusive collection with the code “loveearly.”