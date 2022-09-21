LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by.

“We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse.

The shopping area just south of Harmon Avenue was recently bought by an investor.

One of the business’s to recently close its doors was The Plug. Katelyn Couturier, director of operations there told 8 News Now that Spectrum Group owned the property, but that it was sold in June to Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta. His portfolio includes dining, entertainment, the Houston Rockets, and the Golden Nugget.

“We recently introduced the nicotine vapes which were big during EDC,” said Couturier. “We were trying to grow this location.”

Several employees said shops began to close their doors shortly after the property purchase was complete, while others were given more time.

Behind the retail row was the Travelodge Motel. construction workers said the site is being prepped for demolition before the end of the year.