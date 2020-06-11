Shoppers notice lack of options as disruption to supply chain continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Certain items seem tough to find these days, from food to clothing. Customers like Blerina Sota noticed a lack of options as they returned to stores.

“I actually went for my son,” said Sota. “He’s 2-years-old, and he really doesn’t have shoes for summer.

She found a scarce variety at a Ross in the southwest Valley.

“There was literally nothing for boys,” Sota revealed.

Shopper Dante Stewart explained what the store looked like inside, saying, “As far as inventory, it’s pretty much empty.”

Sparse shelves and less clothes than normal were on the racks, which is due to a disruption in the supply chain.

“Clothing and retail is really, a lot of that market is still in turmoil,” said Bryan Wachter of the Retailers Association of Nevada. He told 8 News Now it’s mainly due to a decline in demand.

The problem extends beyond discount businesses to traditional stores selling goods.

“It’s very chaotic at the moment, different needs, different kind of undertones and flows that are happening,” Wachter explained. “And so we see retailers trying to respond in real time to a situation that is just constantly evolving.”

Shortages also continue at the markets. While paper products and cleaning supplies are back, meat remains in short supply.

“We’ve seen a lot of processing plants, pork, chicken, beef, go down because of COVID shutdowns,” said Wachter.

According to the National Grocers Association, there’s also limited flour and other baking ingredients, like yeast. A statement claimed it’s “due to a surge in baking interest from consumers sheltering in place.” The Association expects “these levels will normalize as states reopen.

The delay in goods is also being attributed to Chinese manufacturing slowing down due to a decline in global demand.

The Nevada Retail Association estimates the supply chain disruption will last until the end of the year.