Shoppers hit Downtown Summerlin to finish up on Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Full parking lots and extra foot traffic were part of the holiday rush today as people squeezed in some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Bustling crowds on Christmas Eve as shoppers went to Downtown Summerlin this afternoon.

Regan Welch said a little rain and wind didn’t stop her from completing her shopping list.

“I’m shopping for my family, my mom and my siblings right now for Christmas,” Welch said. “It’s a little late, but for my mom so far I found a pair of slippers and for my siblings I think I’m going to find them some toys since they’re 3.”

Amelia Zige, along with her sister and dad, started shopping early this morning. They were on the hunt for some good deals.

“We’re shopping for presents for our mom because it’s Christmas and we got her some stuff that she really needs and wants,” Zige said.

And while many were shopping for others, Logan Dyches was doing his own retail therapy.

“I actually came here to shop for myself,” he said. “I found these shoes at the Nike store. They just dropped them and I had to buy them. That’s the Christmas spirit, shopping for yourself.”