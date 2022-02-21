Shoppers have inflation on their minds during Presidents Day sales

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Presidents Day is not just a federal holiday – it’s a day for deep discounts.

After Black Friday, this is a day where customers are looking for deals as retailers work to move last year’s inventory.

We talked to shoppers at Town Square and several other locations around the valley to see if people are searching for deals. We found out it was just business as usual. Some shoppers said inflation has caused them to think twice about what they need and want.

Trae Bodge is a smart shopping expert at truetrae.com. “It is still a big shopping day,” she said.

Bodge said with many people off for Presidents Day, retailers are expecting click traffic and foot traffic.

“What I am seeing in terms of what’s happening right now is that consumers are perhaps being a little bit more hesitant to make a big purchase,” she said. “There’s inflation. We are up over 7% at this point. I do sense a little bit of hesitancy.”

Bodge said consumers need to do a little extra work if trying to find the best deals online. There are websites like couponfollow.com that offer discounts you may not know about.

Bodge also says there are still supply chain issues out there, so delivery could take longer than anticipated.

Rebecca Zajac, owner of “Little Shoppe in the Desert,” agrees.

“Right now, it’s kind of hard to get stuff in stock, so we are kind of unloading what we brought for fall and winter and bringing in some outdoor pieces,” Zajac said. Floor models with up to 25% off. And she isn’t the only one providing deals.

Emily Johnson is the owner of For the Love, LV in the Arts District. she is getting ready for spring merchandise.

“We get lots of foot traffic in here,” Johnson said. “We are doing a sale where we are getting rid of some of our winter stuff, so we are doing buy one get one 50% off. We run things like … a Yelp for us has a 15% off an item. We are always running something.”

Zajac said quality matters. “Even with the inflation and things like that we are still finding people willing to spend money on something that’s good quality.”

If you were shopping this weekend, you probably noticed a lot of other people too. Jeremy Aguero with Applied Analysis said the Las Vegas economy is exceeding expectations in terms of recovery. Jobs are up and unemployment is down. And taxable retail spending is up more than 27% this past year.