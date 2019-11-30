Shoppers capture mall fight on video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) — Thankfulness and gratitude are words that come to mind around Thankgsgiving-time, but those went out the window at Mayfair Mall in Milwaukee Thursday night.

A group of shoppers are seen on cellphone video throwing punches. During the altercation, one woman lost her wig and pulls out what appears to be pepper spray.

One shopper that saw the fight video says she was startled.

When mall security tried to deescalate the situation, one of the people involved in the fight made a run for it, down the escalator.

Wauwatosa Police confirm that two of their officers were seen in the video chasing a 20-year-old man, and then tasing him. Police told CNN that they arrested and cited him for resisting.

Police say they also arrested a 24-year-old woman from a different fight, as seen in the video above. They cited her for disorderly conduct.

A spokeswoman with the Mayfair Mall said in a statement in part, “There was an altercation last night, which is a violation of our code of conduct. Our security was on site to contain the situation along with our partners from the Wauwatosa Police Department.”

It is still unclear what sparked the ordeal. Some shoppers believed that it could have been something to do with the mall being packed on the holidays.