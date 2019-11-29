Shoppers brave frightful weather for delightful Black Friday deals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday’s frightful weather didn’t stop thousands of people from heading to Downtown Summerlin, as they got an early jump on Black Friday sales.

“You can just feel everyone is getting in a better mood,” one shopper told 8 News Now of her experience.

“I love everybody is singing Christmas carols already,” another shopper observed.

The plaza was packed this Thanksgiving night, as thousands braved the rain and bitter cold to get the best deals after dinner.

“We are experts so we knew how to plan it,” one annual Black Friday shopper explained to 8 News Now’s Sasha Loftis. “We were like okay, we have a break in between.”

Downtown Summerlin General Manager Anthony Rossi said stories started their holiday preparations months ago.

His team expects over 100,000 people to visit the mall’s more than 30 stores and restaurants through this weekend.

“We’re doing really well out here,” Rossi said. “It’s very cold and as you can hear, people are having a good time. There are a lot of bags walking around.”

“A lot of malls around the country are looking at what to do with closed Sears boxes,” Rossi added. “And we built a ballpark.”

Therefore, as the holiday spirit spreads its cheer across Las Vegas, people told 8 News Now they’re happy to save some cash while also spending time with the ones they love.

“Everybody is in a happy mood,” a shopper told us. “Everyone is full, it’s good.”

“As it gets colder people get warmer,” one shopper concluded. “And I love that.”

The majority of Downtown Summerlin’s stores opened at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Old Navy is set to open its doors by midnight, while the rest of the mall’s retail shops will open to shoppers by 7:00 a.m. Friday.