Shoplifting incident leads to first officer-involved shooting in 2020

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — No one was hurt in what was the first officer-involved shooting in Nye County this year. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Walmart in Pahrump.

Deputies responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart just before 3 a.m. Employees said the suspects were opening packages and concealing items inside suitcases. Once on the scene, deputies encountered three suspects in the parking lot of the Walmart. They were taken into custody.

Deputies were informed there was one more suspect, who had tried to run away out the back of the building. Deputy James Ramos pursued the suspect in his patrol car, while Deputy Xavier Gideon chased him on foot.

Deputy Ramos caught up to the suspect — 24-year-old Joseph Beltran — and immediately yelled for him to get on the ground. Within the first few seconds of exiting his vehicle, Ramos fired a shot at Beltran, missing and hitting the concrete wall behind him. Beltran then hit the ground, and was arrested without incident. Deputy Gideon eventually caught up and helped take Beltran into custody.

Joseph Beltran Mugshot

No weapon was found on Beltran.

Beltran is said to have a long criminal history, including past convictions for grand larceny, burglary and resisting arrest, among other crimes.

The Las Vegas native now faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Conspiracy to Burglary

Resisting a Public Officer

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Participation in an Organized Retail Theft

Grand Larceny

Burglary

Larry Hermansen Mugshot

Also involved in the shoplifting was 34-year-old Larry Hermansen, from Las Vegas. Police also found heroin on him. Hermansen faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Conspiracy to Burglary

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trafficking a Controlled Substance

Resisting a Public Officer

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Participation in an Organized Retail Theft

Grand Larceny

Burglary

Steven Cooke Mugshot

34-year-old Steven Cooke from Henderson was identified as the getaway driver. He faces the following charges:

Displaying a Bogus Vehicle Plate/Registration

Proof of Insurance Required

Ownership/Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Accessory to Burglary

29-year-old Sally Diaz, from Las Vegas, was the fourth and final suspect. She is charged with the following:

Sally Diaz Mugshot