LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman accused of shooting two security guards and herself after attempting to steal a sweater has been indicted on multiple charges by a Clark County Grand Jury.

Mercedes Cage is charged with of nine felonies, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, robbery, battery, assault, and discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, according to the indictment.

On June 14, Cage was caught attempting to steal a sweater at the World’s Largest Gift Shop, 2400 South Las Vegas Blvd. After being confronted by security and having the sweater taken from her, Cage pulled a gun from her waistband and fired at two security guards.

One guard was shot in the back before falling to the ground, prompting the second guard to immediately perform CPR, according to the initial arrest report. Cage’s gun then reportedly malfunctioned, giving a security guard the opportunity to tackle her.

During the struggle, Cage shot herself in the armpit.

Police then arrived and assisted in apprehending Cage. Both security guards were injured during the altercation and were transported to UMC.

Cage is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday (July 5).