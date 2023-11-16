LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Shop Small Saturday event is returning to Water Street Plaza where guests can support local businesses while enjoying live music, activities, treats, and more.

The Shop Small Saturday event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Water Street Plaza, located at 240 South Water Street.

Guests will check in at the Water Street Business Association booth to pick up an event map that will include over 100 small businesses and artisans as well as vouchers for treats, including:

Discounts at restaurants and bars such as Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina, Chinitas Tapas & Sushi, and Gold Mine Tavern.

Select free treats at Las Vegas Kettle Corn, Chef Flemming’s Bake Shop, and Public Works Coffee (314 S. Water St. location).

A coupon sheet with additional discounts and deals at participating businesses.

Live entertainment and activities will be available at Water Street Plaza and along the Water Street District, including:

Electrik Johnson and Basic High School Concert Choir at Water Street Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Straight Ahead Music on Water Street near Atlantic Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mariachi Franco on Water Street near Victory Road from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Photos with Santa at Mikel’s Photgraphy & Design. Receive a photo with a donation to Toys 4 Tots ($5 minimum)

Bounce house, “Kidz Korner” by ArtParty4U, a caricature artist, and visits with Mrs. Claus

Guests can also drop off a donation at one of the Toys for Tots official collection sites.

For more information and a complete schedule of activities for the event, visit the City of Henderson website.