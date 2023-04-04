LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man was found shot in the arm near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday evening.

Police said they were able to locate the shooting following a shot spotter notification in the 500 block of San Pablo Drive just after 7 p.m.

Once officers arrived they found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 400 block of Sahara Avenue.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital and Metro police detectives took over the investigation.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as Sahara Avenue westbound was closed from Joe W Brown Drive through Paradise Road Tuesday evening just after 7 p.m.