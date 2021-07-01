LIVE: Shooting reported in northeast valley in industrial area near Craig and Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working at the scene of a shooting in the northeast valley, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

The shooting in the 4700 block of Copper Sage Street was reported just after 11 a.m. That area is in a concentration of industrial businesses north of Craig Road.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, and that person has been transported to UMC Trauma. Police say it’s possible another person who was shot was dropped off at North Vista Hospital.

Police say it is an open investigation and advise motorists to avoid the area.

