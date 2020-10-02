Shooting reported in MGM Grand casino; police searching for suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police responded to the MGM Grand early Friday after reports of a shooting in the casino.

Officers determined that two males got into an altercation on the casino floor and one pulled out a gun.

A witness took the gun away from the suspect. During a struggle for the gun, a shot was fired into the floor. The males involved in the fight fled in different directions.

The witness turned the gun over to security.

No one was injured during the altercation.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are on the scene and currently investigating the incident.