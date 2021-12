LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene of a shooting in the northwest part of the valley Thursday.

Police were called to the for a report of a shooting at Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino located at 4949 N. Rancho Dr.

Shooting investigation at Santa Fe Station. (Photo: KLAS)

At this time, there is one victim and the incident is under investigation and one person is being detained.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back later.