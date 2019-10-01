UPDATE: Two shot near auto parts store in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to UMC after an incident at an auto parts store in east Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found two men with wounds shortly after noon at AutoZone, located at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Linn Lane.

Reports indicate “numerous” shots were fired. Both victims were reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told 8NewsNow that about 10 shots were fired.

Witnesses said two men were on the floor one about 35 years old and the other about 70 years old.

“Right now, what we have is numerous suspects,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler. “As far as vehicle or exact clothing description, (I don’t have anything to report at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.”